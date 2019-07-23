As Altria Group (MO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Scout Investments Raised Position in Newmont Mining (NEM)

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM) by 12.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 67,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 595,231 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.29 million, up from 527,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 6.29 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 5,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,552 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 4.91 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.39 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $179,183 activity. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $42,663 was made by Palmer Thomas Ronald on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 78,317 shares to 371,071 shares, valued at $13.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnc Investment Corp by 132,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.76M shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).