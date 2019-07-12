As Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Rose, Koshinski Asset Management Upped Position by $535,572; As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Declined, Holder Ashmore Group Plc Has Trimmed Its Holding

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.71. About 3.07 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 28,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65 million, down from 86,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.32. About 1.21 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Financial Bank N A reported 5,989 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Com reported 13,066 shares. 9,392 were reported by Arrow Corp. 6,689 are held by Bouchey Fincl Group. Horizon Investments Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,725 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.60M shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cornerstone Advisors reported 7,154 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 108,515 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.21% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The New York-based Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 1St Source Bancorp holds 10,888 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 3.46M shares or 0.17% of the stock. 18,696 are owned by Cadence State Bank Na. Intrust Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.25% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 18,982 shares to 92,762 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,540 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

