As Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cullen Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $851,010; First Interstate Bank Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut by $549,198

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 14,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 809,785 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.51M, down from 824,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 666,486 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 4,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,063 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57M, down from 119,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.84. About 1.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 11.33 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Nv (Adr) (NYSE:UN) by 7,375 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $63.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY) by 22,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 979,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem In (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 61,434 shares to 236,119 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.