As Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Rose, D L Carlson Investment Group Upped Position; Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Stake Has Increased by First American Bank

First American Bank increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,460 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, up from 102,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 9.84 million shares traded or 75.91% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY – DEFERRAL OF WORK ON R3 WELL, PENDING RESOLUTION OF SANCTIONS POSITION, IS NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT LONG-TERM RECOVERY OF RHUM RESERVES; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Around 3% of Global Upstream Jobs; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BP LAUNCHES ITS FIRST BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT AT U.S. WIND FARM; 01/05/2018 – BP’s CFO thinks there’s a correction coming for today’s “frothy” oil prices; 09/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. energy regulator FERC’s biggest civil penalties; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets; 10/04/2018 – BP WON’T CHASE HIGHER OIL PRICES WITH MORE PROJECTS; 10/05/2018 – UK 10-Year Gilt Yield Falls 1 Bp After BOE Rate Decision; 21/05/2018 – U.S. CLASS ACTION LEGAL SYSTEM HAS NOT DONE BP ANY GOOD: DUDLEY; 24/04/2018 – BP SEES TRINIDAD GAS OUTPUT STABILIZED ON IMPROVED EFFICIENCY

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1206.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 67,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,020 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 5,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Comml Bank holds 1.15% or 125,796 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Company holds 73,123 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 7,767 shares. Alps Advisors reported 700,239 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 6.33M shares. Amica Retiree Tru stated it has 14,356 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 21,301 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Homrich And Berg owns 0.08% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 28,272 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 71,759 shares. New York-based Art Llc has invested 0.27% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Scotia Capital owns 47,375 shares. Rmb Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 9,722 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Pcl invested in 0.33% or 10.02 million shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt accumulated 12,714 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors reported 0.06% stake.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,297 shares to 56,552 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,009 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 14,869 shares to 177,443 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VEMAX) by 18,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,242 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lily & Co (NYSE:LLY).

