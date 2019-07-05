As Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Rose, Amalgamated Bank Has Raised Position; Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Holder S Muoio & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $356,400 as Market Value Rose

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 6,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,983 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31M, up from 277,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $48.38. About 1.74M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $109.87. About 129,471 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61 million for 19.90 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 87,792 shares. Victory Management Inc reported 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Paloma Prns stated it has 2,826 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa holds 140,256 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Davenport Limited Liability holds 45,320 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 67,592 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0% or 469 shares. Park West Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 6.85% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp reported 0.08% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Macquarie reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 17,788 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt reported 16,005 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc invested in 0.02% or 203,032 shares. 117,246 are held by Act Ii Mngmt L P. Dubuque Retail Bank & Tru Comm holds 192 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 78,000 shares to 181,751 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 558,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm State Bank accumulated 0.33% or 484,177 shares. Sfmg stated it has 10,252 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Capital Invest Advisors Lc reported 276,966 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Limited Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ing Groep Nv has 21,999 shares. Michigan-based Seizert Cap Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.52% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invs has invested 1.42% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Jnba Financial Advisors has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd invested in 9,382 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Verition Fund Ltd Liability reported 27,600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wade G W & stated it has 6,823 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dodge Cox reported 23,800 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 1.51M shares. Van Hulzen Asset Lc stated it has 2.19% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).