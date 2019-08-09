As Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder United Asset Strategies Cut Position; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stock Declined While Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Trimmed by $620,211 Its Position

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 28.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 12,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 42,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 3.03 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – LUV PREFERS ORGANIC GROWTH, WOULD LOOK AT M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Still Expects to Begin Selling Tickets in 2018 for Service to Hawaii; 16/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Cargo Lands Prestigious Honor; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: Marketing Still Curtailed; 17/04/2018 – LUV: PHILADELPHIA,PA – AIRCRAFT INCIDENT – 737 ENGINE EXPLODED TEARING A HOLE IN PLANE – SOME INJURIES REPORTED – PHILADELPHIA FD ON SCENE – EXTRA MEDICS ADDED #BREAKING – ! $LUV; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS AIRPLANE IS VERY RELIABLE; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AUTHORIZED A NEW $2.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – KXLY 4 News: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Cleveland after window cracks during flight. (Via

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 10,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 19,803 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 29,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 8.49 million shares traded or 11.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 4,344 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Company reported 25,817 shares. Kamunting Street Mgmt LP invested 1.88% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Country Trust Bank invested in 0% or 212 shares. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.12% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 7,892 shares. Montag A Associate reported 10,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Whitnell And holds 0.01% or 260 shares. Clean Yield Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 50 shares. Colony Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 20,523 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 0.06% or 94,408 shares in its portfolio. Hendley Inc reported 24,180 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 5.07 million shares. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 706 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp has 86,107 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $646.83M for 10.61 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Limited Liability Corp has 21,395 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Co owns 39,383 shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,445 shares. Savant Cap Limited Co reported 19,888 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Valmark Advisers holds 27,278 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 3,654 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.16% or 46,738 shares. Washington Trust Bank & Trust accumulated 125,796 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.71% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Louisiana-based Summit Fin Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 11,556 are held by Frontier Investment Management. Heritage Management has invested 0.75% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Loomis Sayles Co Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 95,232 shares. Town And Country Bank & Trust And Co Dba First Bankers Co owns 1.05% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 38,287 shares. Beaumont Financial Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,936 shares to 14,290 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 8,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.