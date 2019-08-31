As Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Benedict Financial Advisors Has Lifted Its Position; Apg Asset Management Us Has Boosted Prologis (PLD) Holding by $248.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 3.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 24.91 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79B, up from 21.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.57M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 11,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 97,773 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 86,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.61M shares traded or 53.95% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP owns 115,644 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 4,588 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 62,344 are owned by Biondo Invest Advsrs Lc. Retirement Of Alabama reported 986,498 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Intact Investment Management Incorporated owns 256,100 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 39,460 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 807,077 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,260 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 15,053 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank Corp has 0.23% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 14,461 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 293 shares. 9,739 are held by Condor Capital Mgmt. Opus Invest Management holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 35,000 shares. Allen Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 10,576 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0.01% or 1,471 shares. Oppenheimer Com Inc stated it has 38,722 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 36,688 shares. Thomas White Interest, Illinois-based fund reported 19,465 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Corporation has 0.02% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 11,580 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Forward Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Utah Retirement System stated it has 140,542 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il owns 6,795 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 1.19M are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa accumulated 107,196 shares. Cambridge Tru Company stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Eii reported 3.32% stake.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 520,840 shares to 6.70M shares, valued at $1.22B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 44,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).