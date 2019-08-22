As Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Declined, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position; Leucadia National Position in Diamondback Energy (FANG) Raised by $4.21 Million

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $100.1. About 961,705 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 54.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 35,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 30,350 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 66,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 5.32 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,391 shares to 30,847 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 173,510 shares. 651 are owned by Clean Yield Gru. Midas invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 19,277 shares. California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.31 million shares. Foothills Asset Management owns 1.19% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 26,710 shares. Taurus Asset Lc accumulated 0.97% or 121,285 shares. Cap City Trust Fl reported 5,322 shares stake. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 237,511 shares. North Star invested in 0.18% or 26,903 shares. Blackhill Capital holds 1,700 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 105,503 shares. Burgundy Asset Ltd holds 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 30,048 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank & Co holds 1,718 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,448 activity.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 12,109 shares to 21,748 shares, valued at $881,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) by 11,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,020 shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).