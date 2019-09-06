As Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Declined, Koshinski Asset Management Lifted by $535,572 Its Holding; As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Cut Stake by $732,000

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.98. About 1.84M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 7.44 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.11 billion for 22.83 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 15,037 shares to 9,939 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,899 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

