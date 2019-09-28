As Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Declined, Epoch Investment Partners Raised Stake by $9.20 Million; Banbury Partners Has Increased Holding in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $7.75 Million

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 87,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 336,867 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.25 million, up from 249,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.35M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 195,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 4.01 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.03 million, up from 3.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 8.47M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 140,287 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $142.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 38,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,818 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

