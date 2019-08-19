As Altria Group (MO) Stock Declined, Weatherstone Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Holder Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Cut Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 76.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 18,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 5,877 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338,000, down from 24,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 4,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 5,670 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 10,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $234.95. About 688,440 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 23/04/2018 – Domino’s on Quest for Digital Dominance Using Artificial Intelligence; 06/03/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS LTD JUBI.NS SAYS AGREEMENT FOR FOR OPERATING DOMINO’S PIZZA RESTAURANTS IN BANGLADESH; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND UP 16.7% TO 5.25P; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO OPEN 65-75 UK STORES DURING 2018; 03/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO ISSUE ABOUT $825M NEW NOTES; 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – CAPEX FOR 2018 OF AROUND £30M

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94M for 28.51 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

