As Altria Group (MO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Hap Trading Cut Its Stake by $2.68 Million; Marshfield Associates Lowered Its Deere & Co. (DE) Holding by $1.77 Million

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 76.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 57,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 17,385 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $823,000, down from 74,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 7.00 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Deere & Co. (DE) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 10,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 672,650 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.47 million, down from 683,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Deere & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $165.36. About 775,544 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.37M shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $90.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 19.14 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 8.81 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 708,500 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Front Yd Residential Corp (Put) by 595,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

