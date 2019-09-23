As Altria Group (MO) Stock Declined, Doliver Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake; Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) Shareholder Tieton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc sold 20,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 47,545 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 68,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $41.58. About 3.44 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 232,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 274,555 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 507,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 227,342 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,357 shares to 68,064 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 24,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 9.12 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,440 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 19,422 were accumulated by Zwj Counsel Incorporated. Boston Family Office Limited Co accumulated 59,493 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc holds 451 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of The West has 63,387 shares. Allen Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Keybank National Association Oh owns 239,320 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Company owns 3,256 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 73.98 million are owned by State Street. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 3,345 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ny accumulated 9,806 shares. Focused Wealth Inc holds 4,369 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc owns 6,053 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Investors holds 0.91% or 60.73 million shares in its portfolio. West Chester Capital Advisors accumulated 23,871 shares or 1.47% of the stock.

