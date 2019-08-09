As Altria Group (MO) Stock Declined, American National Insurance Company Has Trimmed Stake by $7.96 Million; As Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Share Price Declined, Holder Etrade Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 76.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 5,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 13,297 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 7,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $150.18. About 88,662 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 49.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 139,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 144,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 284,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.12. About 4.59 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $32.15 million activity. Hsing Michael sold $9.52 million worth of stock. Blegen Theodore had sold 12,656 shares worth $1.65M on Monday, February 11. $3.01M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Sciammas Maurice on Monday, February 11. $2.78M worth of stock was sold by Xiao Deming on Monday, February 11.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 31,218 shares to 72,174 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,816 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.