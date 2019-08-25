As Altria Group (MO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Cut Holding by $404,814; Incyte (INCY) Holder Matrix Capital Management Company LP Lowered Holding by $430,000

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 7,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 20,595 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 27,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.51 million shares traded or 36.40% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The hedge fund held 4.01M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.06 million, down from 4.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 853,755 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE GETS FDA OK FOR PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR W/ TAGRISSO; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With EGFR-Activating Mutations; 06/04/2018 – Incyte knocked as combo drug trial with Merck fails; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Interest Limited Ca holds 32,668 shares. Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ab owns 1.01% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 100,000 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 1.19M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 2.34 million shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.06% or 33,100 shares. Sivik Glob Healthcare Lc holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 60,000 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc has 75,874 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First City Management holds 0.2% or 3,184 shares. Nicholas Ptnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 34,192 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 108,883 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 23,344 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt reported 95,000 shares stake. Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 0.2% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 4,294 shares. Kistler has 0.01% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 340 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 110,249 shares.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,108 shares to 192,279 shares, valued at $36.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).