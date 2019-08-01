As Altria Group (MO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Archon Partners Has Lowered Holding by $2.76 Million; As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Valuation Rose, Holder Ing Groep Nv Trimmed Position

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 74.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 3,555 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267,000, down from 13,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $80.57. About 1.18 million shares traded or 29.78% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – REMAIN COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING RUN-RATE OF $150 MLN OF NET COST SYNERGIES BY END OF FISCAL 2019; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $65 MLN ONE-YEAR CONTRACT

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 37.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 48,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 79,910 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, down from 128,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 9.22M shares traded or 25.97% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 200,969 shares to 549,028 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 601,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $170.77M for 16.11 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 403,561 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications accumulated 4,322 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd stated it has 174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 41 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability owns 490 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parsec Fincl Management accumulated 98,607 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested in 7,099 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Inc invested in 0.09% or 46,268 shares. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,648 shares. 55,229 are owned by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. The California-based Utd Capital Fin Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.11% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). South Texas Money Mgmt has 2,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Forte Limited Liability Corporation Adv stated it has 48,740 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. 6,200 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. 3,950 are owned by First Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Cap Limited Co holds 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 1,212 shares. Fairfield Bush & accumulated 4,906 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Brandywine Com holds 1.56% or 30,814 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Royal London Asset Limited reported 769,985 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,195 were accumulated by E&G Advsr Limited Partnership. Oarsman Cap Inc holds 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 5,280 shares. Troy Asset stated it has 0.6% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hartford Mgmt stated it has 0.43% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Alethea Management Llc holds 1.62% or 39,589 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi owns 27,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Opus Cap Group Inc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.07% or 4,404 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn stated it has 36,393 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 27,355 shares. Lvm Capital Mngmt Limited Mi holds 91,335 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

