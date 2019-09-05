As Altria Group (MO) Shares Declined, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Cut Stake; Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Holder Palladium Partners Increased Its Stake by $373,800

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 7.83 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 1,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 28,204 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47M, up from 26,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $389.08. About 791,099 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO MARILLYN HEWSON ADDRESSES BERNSTEIN EVENT; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract to Enhance Readiness and Reduce Costs; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN, POLAND SIGN PACT FOR HIT-TO-KILL PAC-3 MSE MIS; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the US Air Force; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: US taps Lockheed for nearly $1B hypersonic weapon project; 23/04/2018 – Lockheed says ‘flow’ battery will boost use of renewable power; 11/04/2018 – Ankit Panda: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Awarded Contract to Train Special Ops Airmen; 12/04/2018 – Strengthening Partnerships: Sikorsky’s CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter Makes Historic First Flight in Germany

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 9.71 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 111,236 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 3,000 were accumulated by Whitnell. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 5,691 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 4,301 were accumulated by Fiera Capital. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 1.5% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Barton Investment, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,740 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,130 shares. Koshinski Asset owns 28,006 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Llc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Da Davidson Communication, a Montana-based fund reported 130,141 shares. 8,387 are held by Grimes Co Inc. First Fincl Corp In reported 12,044 shares. Finemark State Bank & holds 0.13% or 38,227 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.24% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Oppenheimer And Commerce holds 199,574 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (NYSE:LNC) by 6,245 shares to 43,880 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,227 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR).