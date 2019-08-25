As Altria Group (MO) Shares Declined, Laffer Investments Boosted by $16.60 Million Its Stake; South State Lowered Its Boeing Company (BA) Stake by $2.08 Million

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 289 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637.47 million, up from 10,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.74M shares traded or 39.42% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

South State Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 5,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 36,017 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, down from 41,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53M shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities jump as China signals openness; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SEES `SPACE-BASED ECOSYSTEM’ DEVELOPING AROUND ISS; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EMBRAER CEO SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN BUSINESS JET INDUSTRY, ALTHOUGH NOT AN AGGRESSIVE ONE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING THE AGREEMENTS, BAPAS IS ANTICIPATED TO SUPPORT MORE THAN 70 BOEING AIRCRAFT WITHIN SINGAPORE AIRLINES GROUP; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL TAKE STEPS TO MAKE SURE 737 LINE STAYS HEALTHY

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,025 shares to 11,970 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr A by 6,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbour Inv Ltd invested in 0.57% or 2,010 shares. First Bank Of Omaha holds 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,077 shares. Putnam Fl Management has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.49% or 182,424 shares. Boston Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,173 shares. Zacks Inv invested in 31,245 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Grace & White stated it has 2.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 23,812 are owned by Essex Fin Services. Woodstock has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Citigroup invested in 529,185 shares. Meridian Counsel reported 1,873 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,548 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 0.96% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.12 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.74% or 730,130 shares. 13,088 are held by Rampart Investment Mgmt Company Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.39% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Johnson Gp reported 133,733 shares. Moreover, Interactive Fincl Advisors has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tru Of Virginia Va reported 77,159 shares. Marco Invest Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 11,448 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt accumulated 46,573 shares. Jnba accumulated 225 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 216,834 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America accumulated 5,405 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 50 shares. Parsec Fincl Mngmt Inc owns 6,907 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.56% or 1.19M shares. Howland Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Whittier Trust Commerce stated it has 0.24% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.23% or 992,208 shares.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 76 shares to 14,539 shares, valued at $645.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nustar Logistics Lp (NYSE:NSS) by 205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,501 shares, and cut its stake in Csg Systems International.