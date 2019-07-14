As Altria Group (MO) Share Value Rose, Hikari Tsushin Increased Its Stake; Centene Del (CNC) Position Held by Aldebaran Financial Inc

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.84 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 336.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 5.80 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Company has 37,660 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% stake. Omers Administration has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Archford Cap Strategies Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 300 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Arizona State Retirement reported 0.13% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 455,758 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 93,354 shares. Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Wolverine Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1,866 shares. Rudman Errol M stated it has 9.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 5.03M shares. Moreover, Vantage Investment Limited Liability Corporation has 0.97% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Parkside Fin State Bank & holds 20,230 shares.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $142.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,484 shares to 28,237 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,158 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

