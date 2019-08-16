As Altria Group (MO) Share Value Declined, United Asset Strategies Lowered Stake; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Declined

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 10,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 19,803 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 29,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 6.22M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 619,122 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 16,678 shares to 31,407 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,760 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

