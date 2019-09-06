As Altria Group (MO) Share Value Declined, Troy Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake; As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Price Rose, Factory Mutual Insurance Company Decreased by $22.08 Million Its Holding

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 7.80M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 56.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 91,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 70,100 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.96 million, down from 161,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $225.36. About 757,638 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Family Management Corp invested in 0.15% or 6,095 shares. Greystone Managed Invests stated it has 0.69% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ancora Limited has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Atwood And Palmer owns 13,600 shares. Northstar Gru owns 7,153 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 6,400 shares. Kentucky-based Field And Main Bancorporation has invested 0.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has 74,332 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 64,108 shares. The Texas-based Frontier Invest has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Verity Asset Management Inc invested in 0.8% or 12,095 shares. Schaller Investment Group Inc holds 0.38% or 8,950 shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.12B for 9.66 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 1 shares to 499 shares, valued at $150.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl A by 1,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 430,500 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $104.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KIE) by 580,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 672,599 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 155,715 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kepos Limited Partnership owns 0.46% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 25,761 shares. Natixis Advsr LP has 59,257 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings reported 145,727 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability accumulated 4,792 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Altrinsic invested 1.18% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 1,232 are owned by Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 0.12% stake. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 14,075 shares. Armistice Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.94% or 150,000 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc invested in 1,451 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Orbimed Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 87,700 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg owns 172,579 shares.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.53 billion for 6.84 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.