As Altria Group (MO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Troy Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $212.95 Million; Symantec (SYMC) Stake Raised by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 17,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 162,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, up from 145,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15B market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 15.52M shares traded or 63.59% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 22/03/2018 – Cryptojacking Skyrockets to the Top of the Attacker Toolkit, Signaling Massive Threat to Cyber and Personal Security; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers — SYMC; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors E; 02/04/2018 – Jeff Rothschild Joins Pure Storage’s Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers – SYMC; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. – SYMC

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.71B market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.06% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Co holds 58,316 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.04% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 7.04 million shares. Blair William And Company Il has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 3.23 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Kentucky Retirement reported 0.06% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 0.35% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc owns 322 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc has 8,412 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 342,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs reported 13,900 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 39,673 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 957,544 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 9,716 shares.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 253,292 shares to 157,066 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 10,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,308 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Broadcom’s Rumored $15-Billion Acquisition Of Symantec Makes Sense – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Broadcom and Symantec Reportedly Nearing Deal, Lyft Smashes Q2 Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec: The Aftermath – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 47,500 shares to 2.81M shares, valued at $330.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Juul’s International Ambitions May Be the Real Value for Altria – The Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris confirms merger talks with Altria – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons Altria Shares Are Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Flexitarian Market Demand Looks Strong – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Stock: Give Me Dividends and Give Me Death – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.