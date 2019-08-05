As Altria Group (MO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Cut Stake; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Decreased Its Position in Wayfair (W) by $1.18 Million

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $121.31. About 1.98 million shares traded or 38.55% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 16,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 22,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 4.19 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,108 shares to 42,295 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $6.27 million activity. Macri Edmond also sold $57,790 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $1.67 million were sold by Shah Niraj. $423,120 worth of stock was bought by Kumin Michael Andrew on Tuesday, May 14.

