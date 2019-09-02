As Altria Group (MO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder American National Insurance Company Has Trimmed Holding; Timessquare Capital Management Raised Its Callaway Golf Co. (ELY) Position by $5.77 Million

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Callaway Golf Co. (ELY) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 384,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The institutional investor held 2.38M shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.88 million, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.76. About 1.11 million shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 49.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 139,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 144,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 284,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.99 million shares traded or 57.58% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 9.59 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Management Lc holds 3,245 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 57,487 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has 1.18% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 17,842 shares. Blackhill Cap holds 1,700 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 870,287 shares. Hendley stated it has 0.33% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 19,225 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Trust has 0.14% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 14,940 are held by Mckinley Carter Wealth. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp reported 23,010 shares. Braun Stacey Inc holds 113,232 shares. Paw Capital Corp has invested 0.68% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). St Germain D J Commerce invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Piedmont Advisors Inc stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $324,630 activity. FLEISCHER RUSSELL L bought 5,000 shares worth $73,750. $151,400 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) was bought by BREWER OLIVER G III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold ELY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.61M were reported by State Street Corp. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Prtn Ltd Company has invested 1.23% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Weiss Multi holds 215,675 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 228,036 shares. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Mngmt Lc has invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 64,272 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 40,764 shares or 0% of the stock. Dc Cap Advsr Limited owns 500,000 shares or 5.82% of their US portfolio. Zacks Management owns 112,109 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0% or 172,200 shares. Moreover, Platinum Invest Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 414,060 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 196,525 shares.

