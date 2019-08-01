As Altria Group (MO) Share Value Declined, Lvm Capital Management LTD Increased Holding; Doheny Asset Management Has Raised Its Uniqure N V F (QURE) Stake by $320,075; Share Value Rose

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 91,335 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 81,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 11.52M shares traded or 57.28% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.65. About 509,940 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $117.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 57,905 shares to 76,710 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 531,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 584,325 shares, and cut its stake in Check Pt Software F (NASDAQ:CHKP).

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Shake-Up in Big Weed – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “uniQure Announces 2018 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Uniqure NV (QURE) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: uniQure Could Put Itself Up For Sale – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 7,517 shares to 163,329 shares, valued at $19.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) by 31,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 657,671 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Group: The Dividend Burns Bright But May Go Up In Smoke – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – The Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.