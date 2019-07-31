As Altria Group (MO) Share Price Rose, Botty Investors Has Upped Holding; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Upped Position by $2.84 Million as Stock Price Rose

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 15,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,024 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.99M, up from 105,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 65.18 million shares traded or 145.37% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – RAVPower Officially Qi-Certifies Their Popular Apple and Samsung Compatible Wireless Charging Pad; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 11.52 million shares traded or 56.10% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthquest owns 3,642 shares. Kwmg holds 44,822 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma stated it has 7,125 shares. Kistler accumulated 22,415 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Salem Inv Counselors has 27,549 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Capital Investment Ltd Liability owns 276,966 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has 1.60 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mgmt has 0.66% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2.16 million shares. Oakworth accumulated 0.1% or 8,199 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.58% or 1.58 million shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,580 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Com holds 0.44% or 870,287 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.31% or 17,955 shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) by 26,298 shares to 2,013 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,109 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 134,997 were reported by James Investment Research Incorporated. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2.44% or 20.08M shares. Factory Mutual Ins Communications reported 1.42M shares stake. Summit Fincl Strategies Incorporated holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,460 shares. Loomis Sayles And Commerce LP has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Company Of Vermont owns 170,941 shares. Bank & Trust Of Stockton owns 24,548 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. 144,434 are held by Wafra Inc. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Communications Na has invested 1.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sage Finance Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 203 shares. Beaumont Partners Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ipg Investment Advisors Ltd Liability owns 81,375 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.18% or 31,800 shares. 34,346 were reported by Notis. Rice Hall James & Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,792 shares.