As Altria Group (MO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Agf Investments Has Lowered Its Position; Jack In The Box (JACK) Holding Maintained by Verition Fund Management Llc

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 500.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 32,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 39,382 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21 million, up from 6,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $92.45. About 69,775 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 175,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.76 million, down from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 1.12M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 252,267 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $50.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B2gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 126,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 8.93 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 27,078 shares to 154,666 shares, valued at $26.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leisure Acquisition Corp by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,750 shares, and cut its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS).

