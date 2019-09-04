As Altria Group (MO) Share Price Declined, Holder Van Hulzen Asset Management Upped Position; As Jd Com (JD) Market Value Declined, Holder Hhr Asset Management Has Lowered by $3.90 Million Its Stake

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1735.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 134,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 141,827 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 7,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 8.93 million shares traded or 0.11% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 129,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 940,863 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.37 million, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 7.64 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN PACT; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN CONFORMITY WITH U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES THROUGHOUT PERIODS SINCE 2011; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt owns 309,234 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. White Pine accumulated 6,386 shares or 0.18% of the stock. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.58% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 165,308 are held by Texas Yale Capital. Daiwa Secs Gp stated it has 79,726 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 27,355 shares. Jaffetilchin Prns Lc owns 3,788 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,763 shares. Cannell Peter B & Company Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 41,319 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 1.04M shares. Hodges Cap owns 3,783 shares. Moreover, Keystone Planning has 2.67% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 94,263 shares. 15,262 are held by American Asset Management Incorporated. Davenport Communication Lc holds 0.69% or 959,230 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr owns 919,845 shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,131 shares to 1,756 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 78,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,513 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45 million for 61.35 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 134,637 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $62.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).