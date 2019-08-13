As Altria Group (MO) Share Price Declined, Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Decreased Its Holding by $701,100; Fairpointe Capital Holds Position in Bunge LTD (BG)

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd. (BG) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 129,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.52M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 269,950 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 12/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 12; 20/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior Black Sea trader at Bunge leaves; 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 07/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 7; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FILING OF REGISTRATION REQUEST WITH BRAZILIAN SECURITIES COMMISSION FOR POTENTIAL IPO OF BUNGE AÇÚCAR & BIONERGIA; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE WILL BE WILLING TO PURSUE BETTER INDUSTRY STRUCTURE: CEO; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 863,788 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16 million. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of stock. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian. $2.00M worth of stock was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset holds 23,199 shares. 82,898 are held by Jane Street Gp. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Lederer And Associate Inv Counsel Ca invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, British Columbia Mngmt Corp has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Daiwa Securities Group accumulated 5,838 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.03% or 198,089 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 64,711 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Indexiq Ltd invested in 13,313 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 980 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 5,262 shares. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 700 shares. Brandywine Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 44,130 are held by Corecommodity Management Limited.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 654,185 shares to 2.66M shares, valued at $54.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) by 240,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co holds 0.51% or 46,918 shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 9,382 shares in its portfolio. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Ltd Company owns 4,763 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Moody Bank Trust Division has 0.22% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 142,440 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 30,110 shares. Advisors Cap Llc accumulated 178,227 shares. Eqis Capital holds 7,078 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 13,980 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.49% or 2.30 million shares. Moreover, Jacobs & Ca has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,910 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Company has invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.59% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.49M shares. First City Mngmt invested in 44,587 shares. Chemical Bancshares owns 78,478 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio.

