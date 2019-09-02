As Altria Group (MO) Share Price Declined, Botty Investors Has Increased Position by $2.85 Million; Citi Trends (CTRN) Holder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Raised Stake

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 64,513 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.99 million shares traded or 57.58% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Ltd Com reported 0.06% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech Inc reported 32,440 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability invested in 0% or 58,534 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 47,659 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Co has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Bridgeway Management has invested 0.04% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 301,381 shares. Moreover, Ancora Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.02% or 27,660 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.01% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 42,066 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd, New York-based fund reported 18,401 shares. Merian (Uk) holds 0.01% or 56,020 shares in its portfolio.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 5,256 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rbo & Co Ltd Com invested in 298,125 shares or 4.11% of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank holds 0.06% or 7,301 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc stated it has 43,145 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 3,763 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Blackhill Incorporated accumulated 1,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com invested in 245,249 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,722 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Grassi Inv reported 1.05% stake. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 2,289 shares. The Indiana-based Spectrum Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company accumulated 26,355 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1.6% stake.