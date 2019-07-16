As Altria Group (MO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Raised Its Position; Augustine Asset Management Raised Its Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) by $1.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) by 92.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 47,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,869 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 51,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 5.01M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 4.16M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,901 shares to 10,839 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Tr Spdr (Gld) (GLD) by 3,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,160 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sir Limited Partnership reported 707,260 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 71,456 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 310,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Qs Investors Llc reported 53,179 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Nordea Invest Mgmt reported 25,446 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Art Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 138,800 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 177,746 shares. American Century Cos holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 272,326 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp owns 785 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Everence Mgmt invested in 22,378 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership owns 8,241 shares. Sailingstone Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 31,933 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 2.92M shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp holds 73,020 shares. 600,504 were reported by Primecap Mngmt Ca. Lvw Advisors Ltd Co holds 57,193 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 44,000 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank Corporation holds 14,461 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va has invested 0.26% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Nadler Financial Group Incorporated Inc reported 3,736 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Agf Invs America has 1.44% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cambridge Tru Communication accumulated 6,641 shares. 26.99 million were reported by Geode Cap Limited Liability Company. Signaturefd, a Georgia-based fund reported 31,340 shares.