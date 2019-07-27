As Altria Group (MO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Has Increased Its Position; As Chevroncorp. (CVX) Valuation Rose, Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Trimmed Its Position

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Chevroncorp. (CVX) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 20,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.04 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620.56M, down from 5.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Chevroncorp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade Now With Confidence – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt Inc reported 205,377 shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. Moreover, Perkins Coie Trust Commerce has 1.39% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,238 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv has invested 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.68% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Syntal Ltd Liability Corp holds 21,370 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has 2.57% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cypress Cap Gp invested in 0.55% or 22,010 shares. Cibc Asset Inc has 0.24% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Shamrock Asset Lc accumulated 12,814 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wms Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.03% or 33,700 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.75% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 51,267 are owned by First Merchants. Lowe Brockenbrough Com reported 128,419 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 72,828 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $101.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterpriseproductspartnerslp(Mlp) (NYSE:EPD) by 262,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crash Protection For Altria – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: No Smoke. Radio? (Video) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Philip Morris International Gets a Big Boost From IQOS in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Sin Stocks to Buy That Are Trading at Bargain Prices – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 25,231 shares to 97,966 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,543 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.