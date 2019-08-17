As Altria Group (MO) Market Value Declined, Auxier Asset Management Boosted by $315,495 Its Position; Cortland Advisers Position in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 9.87M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Canada government to give briefing on pipeline expansion aid; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 5,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 157,089 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, up from 151,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.37M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $486.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,620 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $21.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,299 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.46M shares. 16,475 are held by Tower Bridge Advisors. Westwood Gru reported 4,950 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited owns 134,998 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 4,864 were reported by Becker Capital. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Company holds 11,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Co Ny reported 0.07% stake. Tru Department Mb Bank & Trust N A holds 0% or 74 shares. Palisade Capital Limited Liability Corporation Nj invested in 0.13% or 68,061 shares. Moreover, Vestor Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1,212 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 841 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 4.59M shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Trust Co reported 58,152 shares stake. Earnest Partners Lc invested in 849 shares or 0% of the stock. Epoch Invest Ptnrs holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3.82 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 18,621 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.4% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Utah Retirement stated it has 367,739 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.12% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 342,959 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 6.15% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 381,384 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund holds 3.26% or 960,200 shares. Argent Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 20,353 shares. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Charles Schwab Inv reported 8.76 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 2.97 million shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.06% or 1.55 million shares in its portfolio. Cortland Advisers Limited Company invested in 5.13% or 5.98 million shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).