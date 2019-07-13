As Altria Group (MO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ajo LP Cut Position by $43.54 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Citizens & Northern Boosted by $857,304 Its Position

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 98.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 763,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,779 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $562,000, down from 773,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 5.80M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 62.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 20,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,228 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 32,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.05 million shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1.82% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hamel Associates has invested 0.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wedge Management L Lp Nc has 8,155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,184 are owned by Signature Estate And Limited Liability Corporation. Redmond Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 13,570 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company accumulated 56,994 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn holds 0.22% or 36,691 shares in its portfolio. Green Square Cap Lc reported 0.95% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 21.56M shares. Neumann Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.15% or 5,438 shares. Bell National Bank & Trust stated it has 10,955 shares. Allstate Corporation has 454,324 shares. Portland Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Associate LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 72,896 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il accumulated 9,985 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.60M shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 28,578 shares. Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri has 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 1.16M were accumulated by Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc. Moreover, Twin Mgmt has 0.49% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cidel Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,000 shares. 8,248 are owned by Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Colonial Advsr accumulated 0.08% or 7,650 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs holds 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 1,061 shares. Paw Corporation owns 12,000 shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 11.35 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 23,040 shares to 169,253 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 119,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom (B) (NASDAQ:VIAB).