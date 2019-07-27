As Altria Group (MO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Wespac Advisors Has Lifted Holding; Cqs Cayman LP Boosted Stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by $3.81 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 171.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 55,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 32,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 165,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 819,649 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.06 million, up from 654,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 225,735 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 29.73% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 09/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 08/03/2018 Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Expects the Acquisition to Be Accretive in Fiscal 2018; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Acquisition Expected to Close in Early April 2018; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Acquires Bell Nursery; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – BROOKS PENNINGTON lll (SONNY) HAS SUCCEEDED BILL BROWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Company Announces Record Fiscal Second Quarter Revenues and Profits; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet 2Q EPS 86c; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 345,471 shares to 737,305 shares, valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 976,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,510 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

