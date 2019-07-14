As Altria Group (MO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder United Asset Strategies Has Lowered Its Holding by $580,146; As Magna Intl (MGA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Decreased Holding

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 10,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,803 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 29,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 5.80M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 339,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, down from 426,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.7. About 780,339 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 4.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $515.76 million for 7.45 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.84% negative EPS growth.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 206,358 shares to 347,073 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Lazy Retirees: Nail Down a Growing Passive Income Stream of $6200/Year With These 3 Cash Gushers – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Blue Chip Stocks Set to Outperform Now That Interest Rates Are Lower – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magna International declares $0.365 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Cheap Dividend Stocks for Your TFSA | The – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fourth Quarter & Year End 2018 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barrett Asset Management Llc has 0.11% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 7,316 are held by Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Co. Rockland Co has 0.68% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 111,815 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 24,550 shares. Cortland Associates Incorporated Mo accumulated 0.18% or 19,833 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Llc holds 3,691 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) stated it has 0.8% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Logan Capital Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 29,713 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.02% or 22,849 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt accumulated 12,714 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Convergence Partners Lc reported 121,509 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares holds 0.06% or 7,301 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,450 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association has 0.3% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,936 shares to 14,290 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.35 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.