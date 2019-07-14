As Altria Group (MO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Decreased by $701,100 Its Position; Grace & White Lowered Its Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Stake as Share Price Declined

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $820.05M market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 40,662 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has risen 4.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 5.80M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

