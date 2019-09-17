As Altria Group (MO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hap Trading Cut Its Position by $2.68 Million; Enbridge (ENB) Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $3.07 Million as Market Value Declined

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 76.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 57,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 17,385 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $823,000, down from 74,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 16.02M shares traded or 63.37% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 85,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 4.29M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155.34 million, down from 4.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 2.58 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 9.08 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $711.30 million for 25.11 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

