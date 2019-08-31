As Altria Group (MO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder United Asset Strategies Has Lowered Its Holding; Choate Investment Advisors Holding in Celgene (CELG) Trimmed by $399,030 as Stock Value Declined

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 10,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 19,803 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 29,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.61M shares traded or 53.95% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 20,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 24,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR ANNOUNCES EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF ITS OPTION TO ACQUIRE F-STAR GAMMA; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 08/03/2018 – CYTEIR THERAPEUTICS NAMES CELGENE’S MARKUS RENSCHLER CEO; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 16,038 shares to 67,656 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 20,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 1.24M shares. Pnc Gru holds 4.24M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Uss Investment Management Limited has 2.58% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4.00 million shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 98,457 are owned by Steinberg Glob Asset. Capital Int Ca accumulated 68,600 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 71,759 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 71,358 are owned by Etrade Ltd Liability Com. 90,000 were reported by Knoll Ltd Partnership. Fosun has 46,347 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Leavell Inv reported 41,510 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 0.14% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 8.18 million shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr holds 919,845 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 717,650 shares. Alley Com Ltd Llc has invested 1.87% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 13,596 shares to 59,222 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 56,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 735,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.04% or 2,266 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bessemer Gp reported 8,925 shares stake. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Lc, Maine-based fund reported 1,500 shares. First National Tru has 4,356 shares. Terril Brothers invested in 39,720 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na reported 27,381 shares. Finemark Natl Bank Trust has invested 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Trust Commerce Of Vermont holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 61,494 shares. Stonebridge Advisors invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Argentiere Ag invested 3.28% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Public Sector Pension Board invested 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Wellington Group Llp invested in 97,279 shares or 0% of the stock. Fil reported 1.37M shares stake. Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept has invested 0.82% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).