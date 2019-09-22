As Altria Group (MO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Cypress Capital Group Cut Its Position by $663,170; Algert Global Has Cut Its Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Holding by $829,668 as Shares Declined

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 16.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 14,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 71,928 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, down from 86,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 31.27M shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 9,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The hedge fund held 3,309 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $279,000, down from 13,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $71.74. About 193,176 shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 49.23% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $12.99M for 27.17 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

