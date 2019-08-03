As Altria Group (MO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Archon Partners Has Lowered by $2.76 Million Its Stake; Frigate Ventures LP Increases Stake in American Campus Cmntys (ACC)

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 210% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 899,940 shares traded or 34.17% up from the average. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 37.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 48,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 79,910 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, down from 128,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 6.63 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98M and $144.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 0.03% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia reported 659,918 shares. Assets Inv Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 12,000 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Fincl Bank invested 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 2.59 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles Comm Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Moreover, Cipher LP has 0.06% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Ameriprise reported 351,291 shares. Research Glob Investors accumulated 10.64 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 246,854 shares. Federated Pa owns 222,713 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 15,300 are owned by Fort Washington Advsr Oh. Bb&T owns 12,715 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 59,855 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.