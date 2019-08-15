As Altria Group Com (MO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Cut Its Holding; As Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder St James Investment Company Decreased Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 80.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 20,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 4,818 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277,000, down from 24,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 7.68 million shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 141,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 537,266 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.85 million, down from 678,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $123.46. About 644,381 shares traded or 32.98% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Looks At The Good And Bad From Altria’s Q2 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4,591 shares to 171,175 shares, valued at $42.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Co invested 0.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 4,688 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0.25% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 154,191 shares. 36,283 were accumulated by Dana Advsrs Inc. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,163 shares. Blue Chip Partners reported 2.34% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bangor Comml Bank has invested 0.16% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability owns 19,310 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Commerce owns 62,190 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. The Hong Kong-based Fosun Limited has invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Heritage Investors Mngmt holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 220,603 shares. Raymond James And reported 3.72 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Us Bancshares De has invested 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Management Llc has invested 0.21% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt invested in 51,120 shares or 0.32% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 3,697 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 262,609 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. Hl Fincl Services Limited holds 0.1% or 70,694 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability holds 28,324 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 101,009 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 63,566 are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability. Wolverine Asset Limited Co accumulated 5,126 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab invested in 0% or 5 shares. Hexavest Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 71,187 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1,100 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 88,066 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Campbell & Commerce Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Com has 9,394 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Networks has invested 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Metropolitan Life holds 0.01% or 18,143 shares.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Inc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 212,992 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $45.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 52,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).