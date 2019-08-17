As Altria Group Com (MO) Valuation Declined, Boston Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; Montag A & Associates Has Lifted Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding by $2.40 Million

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 55.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 74,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 60,518 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, down from 135,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 428.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 9,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 12,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 2,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.15% or $15.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.27. About 4.95 million shares traded or 287.09% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) by 81,218 shares to 252,523 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) by 44,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0.31% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce has invested 0.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Strs Ohio has 1.24 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 2,850 are owned by Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability. 4,024 are held by Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Com. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il has 31,576 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 359,924 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Albion Financial Ut has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Shufro Rose & Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,000 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 27,500 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Martin Currie, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,012 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt reported 570 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 7,301 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk Corp owns 6,453 shares. Winfield Associates Incorporated invested in 0.3% or 2,285 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 370 shares. Aviva Public Ltd has 0.06% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 34,412 shares. Raymond James Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Psagot Invest House holds 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 2,060 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,128 shares. Millennium Lc reported 0.19% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Blackrock has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Assetmark holds 241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Appleton Inc Ma owns 21,065 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Capital Fund accumulated 26,587 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 5,864 shares.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siemens Ag Spons Adr (SIEGY) by 9,870 shares to 5,775 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,019 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

