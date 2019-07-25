As Altria Group Com (MO) Stock Rose, Verity Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $379,050; As Dominion Energy (D) Valuation Rose, Verition Fund Management Upped Its Position

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 122.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 6,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,095 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 5,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.57. About 3.19 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 1045.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 205,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 225,216 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27M, up from 19,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.76. About 2.35M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security invested in 0.7% or 38,143 shares. Hendershot Invs owns 6,890 shares. First Ltd Partnership has 2.91 million shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.42% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 67,080 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory holds 46,631 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bancshares And Trust reported 1,718 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 8.18M shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora owns 14,856 shares. 71,759 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Alesco Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 4,000 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 0.65% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Illinois-based Cibc Bank & Trust Usa has invested 0.38% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 3,865 were reported by Aviance Ltd. Planning Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.35% or 19,760 shares in its portfolio. Cap Investors owns 0.95% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 67.92M shares.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 3,851 shares to 5,744 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 10,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,961 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

