As Altria Group Com (MO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $388,911; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Truenorth Has Trimmed Its Holding

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 6,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,709 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 23,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $136.76. About 1.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 6,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 136,027 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, down from 142,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 658,991 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp Com (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14,283 shares to 249,775 shares, valued at $14.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meredith Corp Com (NYSE:MDP) by 53,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc Com (NYSE:AYI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 4,138 shares to 10,821 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiduciary Claymore Engry Inf (FMO) by 272,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).