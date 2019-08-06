As Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Market Value Declined, Champlain Investment Partners Increased by $6.33 Million Its Position; As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Market Valuation Rose, Old Republic International Boosted Its Stake by $4.91 Million

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 117,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.58 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 1.17 million shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 204,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.28M, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 400,867 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – DISTRIBUTION OF OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF A&S UNIT WITH UNIT OF ALTRA; 07/03/2018 – Fortive to Designate One Member of Altra’s Bd of Directors, Expected to Initially Be Patrick J. Murph; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 07/03/2018 – Fortive To Sell 4 A&S Companies To Altra Industrial In A Deal Valued At $3 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE TO COMBINE 4 OPERATING COS. WITH ALTRA INDUSTRIAL; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Finemark Financial Bank And has 0.04% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 23,596 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc invested in 84 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Aperio Gru Limited Company has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 8,621 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,934 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 364,888 shares. Jefferies Group Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 31,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Css Limited Liability Il owns 47,044 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 51,611 shares. Thb Asset Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 17,990 shares. Petrus Company Lta owns 6,457 shares.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 445,595 shares to 2.15M shares, valued at $82.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 316,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,805 shares, and cut its stake in Penumbra Inc..

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AIMC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Sell Stocks for July 29th – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Altra Industrial (AIMC) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss, View Down – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Leggett & Platt Announces 2Q 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leggett & Platt Inc.: Could This Be An All-In-One Stock? – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leaning On Leggett & Platt – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leggett & Platt Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $444,544 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 469 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Co has 7,242 shares. Barclays Pcl has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 206,679 shares. Alps Advisors reported 846,345 shares. 18,687 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 260,948 shares. Capital Investment Advsr Ltd Llc owns 7,252 shares. Pictet Asset accumulated 212,462 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 55,502 were reported by Dt Invest Prtn Limited Co. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 565,419 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Bennicas And Associate Incorporated holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 14,700 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd holds 0.02% or 29,030 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Moors & Cabot has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 201,400 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $145.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 158,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,400 shares, and cut its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG).