As Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Eagle Boston Investment Management Decreased Holding by $1.63 Million; Muhlenkamp & Co Holding in Celanese Del (CE) Has Lowered as Shares Rose

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) by 61.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 46,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 28,708 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, down from 75,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Altra Industrial Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 233,623 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR FREE CASH FLOWS IN EXCESS OF $1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Double Rev to About $1.8B; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp; 07/03/2018 – Altra Will Boost Board Size by One Member Designated by Fortive; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Deal Expected to Close by End of Year

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold 49,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 49,278 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, down from 98,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 670,913 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.82 million for 11.72 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

