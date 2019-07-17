As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Stock Price Rose, Spitfire Capital Has Lifted by $341,000 Its Stake; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined, Fisher Asset Management Increased Position

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 64.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 4.34M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11.11M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483.93 million, up from 6.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 8.08M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 284,419 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial to buy four Fortive businesses in $3 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Double Rev to About $1.8B; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S REVENUE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 (FIXES TYPO); 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Ltd Company owns 201,027 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Company owns 229,050 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 453,804 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 10,104 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 95,233 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 6,700 shares. Lpl Limited Co owns 17,370 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 223,272 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement. Petrus Co Lta invested in 6,457 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Aristotle Boston Limited Company holds 1.04% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 644,295 shares. Bessemer Group invested in 0% or 84 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 12,993 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fi Enhanced Lrg Cap Growth Ubs (FBGX) by 95,265 shares to 5.46 million shares, valued at $1.37 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 53,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,212 shares, and cut its stake in Fi Enhanced Eur 50 Etn B Bcs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Limited Liability invested in 44,353 shares or 3.69% of the stock. Switzerland-based Pictet North America Sa has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Amalgamated Bank has 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sigma Investment Counselors holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 23,199 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 1.14 million shares. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.77% or 15,250 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,400 shares. Ally Financial stated it has 60,000 shares. Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Merriman Wealth Ltd Company holds 5,336 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Renaissance Inv Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 0.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,525 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments accumulated 29,471 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Toth Finance Advisory Corporation reported 106 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 5.29 million shares. Earnest Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 128,568 shares.

