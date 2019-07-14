As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $13.02 Million; Ehealth (EHTH) Holder Eam Investors Trimmed Its Position by $3.23 Million

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc. (EHTH) by 54.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 52,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,951 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 96,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89.36. About 535,908 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 420,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 605,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 425,046 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Fortive Says Its Fortive Hldrs Will Receive Shrs Representing 54.4% of Issued and Outstanding Shrs of Altra; 07/03/2018 – Altra: Christian Storch Will Remain CFO; 07/03/2018 – Altra Will Boost Board Size by One Member Designated by Fortive; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CARL CHRISTENSEN WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO WITH 4 OPERATING COS FROM FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION AND SPECIALTY PLATFORM; 06/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – COMBINATION WILL BE EFFECTED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX-EFFICIENT TO CO; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT TO LEAD COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE – SEC FILING

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -340.91% negative EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate eHealth (EHTH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EHealth up 13% premarket after Q1 beat, guidance raise – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Small Business Health Insurance Offers a Better Deal for Many than Individual Coverage, According to eHealth Report – PRNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why eHealth (EHTH) Is a Great Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ECB Hints at Rate Cut, Will Fed Follow Suit? Likely Gainers – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inseego Corp. by 128,386 shares to 418,623 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icad Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 85,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,900 shares, and has risen its stake in The Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar stated it has 5,259 shares. Atika Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 1.18% or 93,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 7,352 shares. 13,350 are owned by Mackenzie. Bancorp Of Mellon holds 233,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,083 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Ameritas Prtn owns 1,808 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Twin Tree LP has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has 8,208 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 4,502 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,566 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Public Limited Com stated it has 43,962 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation owns 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 1.42M shares. Diversified Tru invested in 8,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 16 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker Inc. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 6,839 shares. 6,734 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Sei Investments invested in 397,816 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 90,401 shares. Van Den Berg Management I reported 318,237 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 3.34 million shares stake. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 3,141 shares. Art Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 7,168 shares. 23,596 are owned by Finemark Financial Bank &. Mackenzie Finance reported 100,742 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 14.08% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $52.25 million for 10.35 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc by 10,054 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 392,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Look Under The Hood: VBR Has 13% Upside – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Altra Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AIMC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.