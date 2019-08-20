As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Spitfire Capital Raised Its Holding; As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Market Valuation Declined, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 73.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 12,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 28,926 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 16,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $109.77. About 436,187 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 241,758 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.41, REV VIEW $916.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Says Its Fortive Hldrs Will Receive Shrs Representing 54.4% of Issued and Outstanding Shrs of Altra; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO FORTIVE INCLUDES $1.4 BLN OF CASH PROCEEDS AND DEBT REDUCTION FOR FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 14,500 shares to 265,675 shares, valued at $20.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 48,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,105 shares, and cut its stake in Hingham Institution For Saving (NASDAQ:HIFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res holds 682,857 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 1,656 shares or 0% of the stock. Spitfire Cap Ltd reported 5.23% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 41,936 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 1.49M shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 106,976 shares. Federated Pa has 0.03% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,150 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.02% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 260,700 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 209,218 shares. Eagle Asset invested in 305,805 shares. Castleark Lc owns 201,027 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 6,734 shares.